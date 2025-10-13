Belgium receives first F-35s, with 3 jets landing, 4th reportedly 'broken down'

The first three Belgian F-35 fighter jets landed at Florennes Air Base in Namur province on Monday, while a fourth aircraft was reported to be grounded, with local media claiming it was broken down.

The four F-35s, ordered from an American manufacturer, took off from Texas last week with a planned stopover in the Azores.

Three of them completed the final 2,800-kilometer leg to Belgium, landing shortly after 3 pm local time in the presence of King Philippe, the head of defense, and several federal ministers.

Het Laatste Nieuws reported that the fourth jet, initially scheduled to accompany the others, experienced a breakdown or technical problem that prevented it from reaching Belgium.

The Defense Ministry described the situation as "technical uncertainty" and stressed that safety was prioritized.

Earlier Monday, Defense Minister Theo Francken inaugurated a new F-35 maintenance complex at Florennes, marking a step in Belgium's strategic military transformation.

The F-35s are set to replace F-16s that have been in service for over 40 years. Belgian pilots and technicians will receive training in the United States alongside international colleagues.

Belgium has so far ordered 34 F-35s and plans to purchase 11 more, Francken said, emphasizing that the country is committed to joining the "shield of more than 700 aircraft that protects European airspace."