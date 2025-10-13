Turkish president meets UAE vice president in Egypt, discusses Gaza and bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday met with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president and deputy prime minister of the UAE, during his visit to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt for an international summit on the Gaza peace plan.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, according to an official statement of the Turkish Communications Directorate.

President Erdoğan emphasized that the strengthening of political ties between Türkiye and the UAE has contributed significantly to cooperation in trade and investment.

He said both sides are making efforts to advance collaboration in other areas, particularly in the defense industry.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, President Erdoğan said Türkiye is working to end the ongoing genocide and that a window of opportunity for lasting peace has begun to open — one that must be carefully utilized.

He stressed the importance of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and immediately launching reconstruction efforts in the region.

Release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began on Monday after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip as part of the deal reached last week to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.