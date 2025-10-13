Merz hails Gaza hostage release as 'start of healing'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday hailed the release of the 20 surviving Israeli hostages by Hamas as "the start of healing" and a step towards Middle East peace.

"Two years of fear, pain, and hope are behind them. Today, families can finally embrace their loved ones again," he posted on X after the handover of the hostages, four of whom are German nationals.

"The murdered hostages must also return home so that their families can say goodbye with dignity."

German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, greeted the release of the hostages, including those who also have German nationality -- Rom Braslavski, twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, and Alon Ohel.

"Rom, Gali, Ziv and Alon -- to see you free and on your feet makes this one of the happiest days in a long time," Seibert wrote on X.

"All of us at the German Embassy salute you and your heroic families -- and welcome you home."







