Proceeds from Türkiye-Georgia football match ticket sales to support Gaza

The Turkish Football Federation said it will donate the ticket revenues from Tuesday's Türkiye-Georgia match in the city of İzmit, as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group E, to the people of Gaza who have faced two years of genocide by Israel.

In a statement on its website on Monday, the federation wrote: "The Board of Directors of the Turkish Football Federation has decided to donate the ticket revenues from tomorrow's Group E match between Türkiye and Georgia to the people of Gaza, who are enduring a humanitarian tragedy. We once again condemn this genocide taking place before the eyes of the world and call on all our fans to stand united in support of our national team at Kocaeli Stadium, where the match will kick off at 21.45."