Swiss police break up pro-Palestinian demonstration in Bern

Swiss police intervened Sunday in a pro-Palestinian demonstration held in the capital, Bern.

Thousands of people gathered in the city center to take part in the rally in support of Palestine.

Tensions escalated when protesters began marching toward the Federal Parliament building, prompting police intervention.

Authorities cordoned off the area surrounding the parliament and blocked the demonstrators' advances, placing part of the crowd under containment.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

During the protest, a fire broke out nearby, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene to bring it under control.

Later, some demonstrators attempted to block the city's central train station, but police, who had established tight security perimeters, prevented them from doing so.

Officers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse hundreds of people gathered in the area. Additional police units from other cantons were deployed to assist.

In a statement posted on its account on the US social media company X, Bern police said they were forced to mobilize resources due to extensive property damage reported in several locations.

The post also said that the demonstration had taken place without official authorization.





