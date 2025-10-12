FRANCES MACRON CONDEMNS RUSSIAN STRIKES ON UKRAINES INFRASTRUCTURE

France condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure and is working with partners to restore essential services, President Emmanuel Macron said on his verified X account, after having spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"As the agreement reached in Gaza offers a glimmer of hope for peace in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine too must come to an end," Macron said. "If Russia persists in its obstinate warmongering and its refusal to come to the negotiating table, it will have to pay the price," he added.

































