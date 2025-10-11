Medvedev: Russia will uphold alliance with North Korea

Russia will fully honor its obligations to North Korea under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.

"Our relations are now based on a solid legal foundation, an alliance treaty. We assume that we will continue to base our ties on this foundation, steadfastly fulfilling the obligations arising from this treaty," Medvedev said in a statement on VK.

The agreement provides for the continuous development of bilateral relations and the immediate provision of military and other assistance if either side faces armed attack.

Medvedev also stressed that Moscow attaches "utmost importance" to Pyongyang's position on supporting Russia's "special military operation."

"The heroism of the Korean soldiers who helped liberate the Kursk region will forever remain in the memory of Russians," he added.

Talks came as Medvedev is leading the United Russia party delegation's visit to Pyongyang to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Earlier this year, Russia and North Korea signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang.





