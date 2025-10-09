Trump: Hamas will hand over all Israeli hostages in Gaza on Oct. 13

US President Donald Trump said that the Palestinian group Hamas will release all Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 13.

Trump spoke with the families of Israeli hostages in a phone call, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The relatives of the hostages expressed their gratitude to Trump for his efforts in reaching the agreement.

During the call, Trump said that all Israeli hostages would be released on Monday.

However, Trump did not specify whether the release would include the bodies of deceased hostages.

Trump earlier announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and disease.