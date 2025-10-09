South Africa welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges end to Israeli occupation

South Africa on Thursday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to end Israel's 2-year war on the Gaza Strip, reiterating its call for an end to the Israeli occupation in the enclave.

"South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation and the realization of the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The cost to human lives and the brutality suffered by civilians in Gaza, particularly women and children, has been immeasurable," it stressed.

"The devastation left behind on the people of Palestine must never again be exacted on any civilian population," it added.

A ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas early Thursday in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by the guarantor states-Qatar, Egypt, the US, and Türkiye-and based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

The government praised the guarantor states for their role in the agreement and welcomed the agreed release of hostages and the Palestinian political prisoners, calling for the "immediate, unhindered entry of much-needed humanitarian aid" to the blockaded territory.

It said the ceasefire paved the way for achieving a "durable peace," adding it must be "just and lasting," in accordance with common humanitarian values and respect for international law.

The statement highlighted South Africa's readiness to share its "experiences in peacebuilding and transitional justice," including reconciliation and nation-building efforts.

The 20-point ceasefire plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.