Qatar confirms deal on first phase of Gaza ceasefire

Majid Al-Ansari, Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided information regarding the ceasefire negotiations held between the Hamas and Israeli delegations in Egypt via a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Al-Ansari stated, "The mediators announced that an agreement has been reached tonight on all provisions and implementation mechanisms for the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which will lead to the end of the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid."

The spokesperson added that further details would be announced later.

NETANYAHU'S FIRST STATEMENT ON THE CEASEFIRE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also made his first written statement after the agreement was reached in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Regarding the Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu stated, "God willing, we will bring all of them (the captives) back."

Earlier, U.S. President Trump had announced that Israel and Hamas had approved the first phase of the ceasefire plan in Gaza.