Israel, Hamas approve first phase of Gaza ceasefire

President Trump stated, "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have approved the first phase of our peace plan." Trump emphasized that the agreement would lead to the release of all hostages very soon.

He continued, "This means that Israel will withdraw its troops to an agreed-upon line as a first step toward a strong, lasting, and eternal peace."

Trump thanked the parties and countries that contributed to the ceasefire process, saying, "We thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen." He stressed the importance of the agreement for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, the U.S., and the countries of the region.

Hamas issued a written statement confirming that a ceasefire agreement had been reached in Gaza following serious negotiations with Palestinian factions.

The statement read, "Hamas announces that an agreement has been reached that provides for the end of the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange."

Thanking the mediators, the statement added, "We greatly appreciate the efforts of our brotherly mediators in Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye. We also appreciate the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, which aim for the final end of the war and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation from the Gaza Strip."