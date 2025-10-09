Eurasian nations welcome Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Eurasian nations on Thursday welcomed an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on the first phase of a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support for the ceasefire agreement reached in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages during indirect talks in Egypt," Kazakh presidential press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay wrote on Telegram.

Zheldibay further said that Tokayev noted the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as Washington's "special contribution," led by US President Donald Trump, to negotiations in achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East.

Kyrgyz presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov also commented on the first phase of the ceasefire deal, saying Bishkek supports the ongoing process to resolve the situation in Gaza and reaffirms its commitment to the principles of international law and its support for peace initiatives in the region.

"The peace initiative of US President Donald Trump, as well as the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, deserve the full support of the international community," Alagozov said in a statement on US social media company Facebook.

The press secretary's remarks come as Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas signed off on the first phase of a US-proposed Gaza deal.

The 20-point plan, first announced on Sept. 29, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has left Gaza largely uninhabitable, leading to widespread starvation and diseases.