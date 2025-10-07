TRUMP HAILS ERDOĞANS EFFORTS FOR GAZA CEASEFIRE PLAN

U.S. President Donald Trump made remarkable statements to reporters in the Oval Office about the Gaza ceasefire plan.

"I spoke with the President of Türkiye, (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan. He is a wonderful and very strong person. He is making a great effort for this deal to happen (in Gaza). Hamas also has great respect for him," Trump underlined in his comments.

The U.S. President Trump pointed out that countries like Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have made very significant contributions to the implementation of the ceasefire plan in Gaza, and said, "Everyone is on our side."





