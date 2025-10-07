Lasting peace possible through unity among Turkic states: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that lasting peace and long-term stability can only be achieved through strengthening constant coordination and partnership among the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Fidan attended and addressed the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, ahead of the organization's 12th summit.

Stressing that the Turkic world should now become a main actor shaping regional balances, Fidan said the OTS' greatest strength lies in the growing trust and cooperation among its members.

He underlined the need for the Turkic world to meet more frequently in the face of regional and global challenges to determine its position and coordinate timely joint steps.

Referring to the main theme of Tuesday's summit, "Regional Peace and Security," Fidan said it represents the top priority for the future of their shared geography.

Fidan stressed that permanent peace and long-term stability can only be realized through the continuous strengthening of coordination and partnership among member states.

He said the path to this goal lies in acting in harmony on geopolitical matters, enhancing coordination and cooperation on international platforms, and speaking with one voice on critical global issues.

UNITY IN TURKIC WORLD



Highlighting the significance of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) becoming an OTS observer state in 2022, Fidan said it strengthened the unity of the Turkic world.

He underlined that lifting the unjust isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people — an inseparable part of the Turkic world — and recognizing their rights is a shared responsibility.

Fidan also said important progress has been made toward ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, which holds vital importance for the stability of their shared region.

He reiterated that Türkiye welcomes the joint declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia this August in Washington, DC.

Building on this momentum, Fidan said the opening of new transportation and communication lines in the region will contribute to efforts to revive the historic Silk Road route.

CALL FOR CEASEFIRE IN GAZA



Describing the ongoing genocide in Gaza-now two years old-as a tragedy that wounds the conscience of humanity, Fidan stressed the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire, unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a two-state solution.

He also underlined Türkiye's strong support for the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, saying it is essential to seize the historic opportunity to assist the Syrian people on the path of economic development.

Fidan said Türkiye will continue to work to foil attempts to divide the country and to help establish an inclusive political process to ensure lasting stability.

Founded in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and Turkmenistan are observer states.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is among leaders attending Tuesday's OTS summit.