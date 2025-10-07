Erdoğan, Putin discuss regional developments and bilateral ties over phone

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications on its social media account, during the phone call between Erdoğan and Putin, bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

During the conversation, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye has been working to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

Erdoğan also emphasized that diplomatic efforts should gain momentum to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a just and lasting peace, and that Türkiye will continue to work for peace.

During the conversation, President Erdoğan also congratulated Russian President Putin on his birthday.



