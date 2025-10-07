Trump says he is optimistic about a Gaza deal

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Tuesday about progress toward a Gaza deal and said a U.S. team just left to take part in the negotiations.



Talking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said "I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East" beyond just Gaza.



"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, adding that US negotiators were also involved in the talks.

Trump says he'll discuss lowering tariffs with Canada's Mark Carney

Trump said on Tuesday that he will discuss lowering tariffs on key Canadian sectors in talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as part of efforts to ease trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa.







