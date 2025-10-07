Putin, Netanyahu discuss Mideast developments in context of Trump’s Gaza plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ongoing developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza in the context of US President Donald Trump's recent ceasefire proposal.

A statement by the Kremlin on Monday evening said Putin and Netanyahu discussed the issues over the phone.

"Putin reaffirmed Russia's unwavering position in favor of a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue based on a well-known international legal framework," the statement said, noting that the two also exchanged views on other regional issues.

Putin and Netanyahu particularly expressed interest in finding negotiated solutions to the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program and further stabilization in Syria, it added.

The phone call took place a day prior to the second anniversary of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, during which over 67,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed in the enclave that has been rendered all but uninhabitable due to relentless bombardment, also leading to mass displacement, starvation, and the proliferation of disease.

Delegations from Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas started indirect negotiations in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to discuss Trump's 20-point plan, which was announced on Sept. 29 and calls for the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours of Israel's approval, a ceasefire, and the disarmament of Hamas.

On Saturday, Trump called on Israel to "stop bombing Gaza immediately" after Hamas responded positively to his ceasefire plan.





