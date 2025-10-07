India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British premier’s trip to New Delhi

India and the UK have been holding maritime drills since Sunday, ahead of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India starting on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Defense Ministry, the bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 by the Indian Navy and the UK Royal Navy commenced on Sunday, off the western coast of India.

The British High Commission in India said through the US social media company X that it is a "historic first" that "the UK and the Indian carrier strike groups linking up."

"Exercise Konkan is aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas," it added.

The exercise is being conducted in two phases until Oct. 12, and the sea phase will "encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions," the Indian Defense Ministry said.

"Both participating nations will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore-based air assets," it also said.

The ministry noted that this exercise is a "reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas" and will serve as a "platform to consolidate strategic ties, enhance interoperability and contribute to regional maritime stability."

The exercise is being conducted ahead of the British premier's visit to India starting on Wednesday. This will be Starmer's first official visit to the South Asian nation.

According to India's Foreign Ministry, the UK and Indian prime ministers will meet and discuss diverse aspects of the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as "issues of regional and global importance."