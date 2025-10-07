Erdoğan calls for Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged Turkic states to play a more active role in maintaining stability and security in the region.

"We believe the Turkic world can take a more active role in the stability and security of our region in many ways," Erdoğan said, speaking at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the northern Azerbaijani city of Gabala.

"Today, many international and regional organizations are seen by the public as ineffective, even as burdens on their members, because they are not built upon lofty values such as our shared history, culture, and solidarity," he added.

Erdoğan stressed that the OTS must adapt to "changing conditions" to become "a trusted, principled structure that stands by what is right and takes a common stance on international issues."

The president also highlighted the summit's theme of "regional peace and security," calling it "a very appropriate and meaningful choice."

- Beyond borders

He rejected any notion of the organization being inward-looking, urging closer coordination with other international institutions.

"We must bring to life a vision that interacts with other relevant international organizations and alliances, making its voice and strength heard," he said.

"In this regard, I sincerely believe that the OTS Plus format we agreed on today will breathe new life into our cooperation with third parties," he added, referring to a format allowing for cooperation with third countries

Erdoğan underlined the importance of a unified stance on terrorism, irregular migration, cyber threats, and climate change.

Referring to the first meeting of the OTS Defense Industry Institutions this July, he said it was "an important step" and stressed that "continuing this momentum is vital."

- Regional challenges: Gaza, Syria, and the Caucasus

Turning to developments in Gaza, Erdoğan said the recent progress toward halting the massacres that claimed the lives of "67,000 innocent people" was encouraging.

"We believe that only a two-state solution, based on the rights of the Palestinian people derived from international legitimacy and law, can open the door to lasting and just peace," he said. "We are resolutely continuing our efforts in this direction."

Criticizing the international system, he said: "We are facing an international system in which the UN Security Council remains indifferent to many issues that wound the conscience of humanity."

He condemned Israel's attack on Qatar, saying they show that "the greatest threat to our region's stability comes from that country's current leadership."

Highlighting developments in Syria, the president said: "Despite many challenges, the Syrian government's progress over the past nine months gives us reason to look to the future with hope."

Erdoğan called on Turkic states to support the "territorial integrity and unity of Syria" and advance engagement with the Syrian government.

He called for deeper engagement: "As Turkic states, we must advance our engagement with the Syrian government."

On the South Caucasus, Erdoğan said: "We're not just following developments; we sincerely support the steps taken in the region to establish peace and stability."

He also welcomed the Aug. 8 joint statement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as "a positive step toward peace and stability in the region."

- Turkic solidarity and cultural cooperation

Erdoğan also praised the unity shown toward the Turkish Cypriot community and expressed satisfaction that observer member Turkmenistan joined both the Turkic Academy and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

"We hope to soon see our Turkmen brothers as full members of our family council," Erdoğan said, urging member states that have not yet done so to appoint permanent representatives to the OTS Secretariat.

He also highlighted cultural initiatives, noting: "Regarding the common (Turkic) alphabet, Türkiye is taking the first step, publishing a work on (world-renowned Kyrgyz author) Chinghiz Aitmatov and the Oghuznameh (legendary accounts of Central Asian Oghuz Turks) in the common alphabet."

Erdoğan said the Turkic nations once again demonstrated their "solidarity, mutual respect, and brotherhood," adding: "We are the ones who will strengthen the great Turkic world and leave it as a legacy to our children. I hope the Gabala Declaration we will soon sign and the decisions we take will bring goodness to the Turkic world and all friendly nations."









