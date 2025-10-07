 Contact Us
Death toll from Indonesian school collapse rises to 61

Indonesian recovery crews have found a dozen bodies as they searched for young people missing after the ceiling of a prayer hall caved in at an Islamic boarding school last week.

Published October 07,2025
The death toll from the collapse of a school building in Indonesia's East Java province climbed to 61, rescue officials said Tuesday.

As a search operation for trapped victims remained underway, rescuers recovered 12 bodies on Monday from under the rubble of the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school compound in Sidoarjo Regency, said Nanang Sigit, head of the East Java Search and Rescue Office.

A total of 167 victims have been found, including 104 survivors.

Rescuers, backed by heavy machinery and electrical equipment, are now focusing on the north side of the site, in areas not connected to the main structure.

The building collapsed on Sept. 29, leaving hundreds trapped beneath the debris.