2 years of genocide: Latin America’s ties with Israel unravel over Gaza

Nearly two years into Israel's devastating war on Gaza, Latin America's relationship with the country has undergone a profound transformation.

Once defined by pragmatic cooperation in security, technology, and trade, Israel's image across the region has sharply deteriorated — from a valuable partner to, for many, a pariah.

The shift reflects a combination of changing public sentiment, ideological realignment, and moral outrage at Israel's actions in Gaza.

"Israel is becoming a global pariah, and I think the status quo is that Israel stops having so much influence in the region," said Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis.

- Colombia leads the rupture

Nowhere has this break been more visible than in Colombia, long one of Israel's closest partners in Latin America. President Gustavo Petro, a leftist leader and vocal critic of Israel's Gaza campaign, has taken the boldest stance-cutting diplomatic ties and expelling the Israeli delegation in his country.

Petro went further by suspending the bilateral trade agreement and issuing a decree banning Colombian companies from exporting coal to Israel, arguing the mineral was being used to fuel its military operations.

These measures target long-standing economic ties, as Israel is a crucial partner for Colombia, purchasing a considerable amount of coal-$500 million worth. From 2020 to 2023, Israel bought approximately 3.5 tons of coal per year, a volume Guzman describes as "not insignificant."

- Regional backlash

Colombia is not alone in its condemnation. Bolivia, which formally broke relations with Israel, has issued strong denunciations of the Israeli military's actions in Gaza, with Mexico, Brazil, and Chile taking similar stances.

But the consequences vary from capital to capital. Guzman noted that Brazil's ties with Israel have not been affected by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's political stance, and Chile's strong opposition under President Gabriel Boric has likewise had no economic repercussions.

- Exceptions: Argentina and Paraguay

In stark contrast, Argentina and Paraguay have emerged as staunch allies of Israel since their respective presidents, Javier Milei and Santiago Pena, came to power.

Milei has repeatedly vowed to stand by Israel.

Similarly, Paraguayan President Santiago Pena has reaffirmed support for Israel "at all costs," pledging to cooperate with the US and Argentina in defense of "Western ideal values."

Under former President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina was once a key advocate of Palestinian recognition at the UN, a position Milei has now reversed. Argentina was among the few nations to vote against Palestine's bid for full UN membership this year.

- Limited leverage, major symbolism

Despite loud condemnation and some sanctions, Latin America's influence on the conflict remains largely symbolic. "Latin America doesn't have the capacity or the power to bring Israel and Palestine together and sit them at the negotiating table," Guzman said.

While the region's divisions once fell neatly along ideological lines — leftist governments siding with Palestine, conservatives with Israel — that pattern has blurred. Even non-leftist governments, such as Peru, have condemned Israel's actions using the term "genocide."

Yet, the ability to translate outrage into policy remains constrained, not least by the US' influence. Washington's backing of Israel has made it politically risky for Latin American governments to go beyond rhetoric.

Petro himself has faced consequences — the revocation of his US visa — following his remarks comparing Israel's actions to Nazi atrocities.

"You see that in many of Petro's actions, he's stood alone," Guzman observed. "Even when the US was deporting migrants in chains, he received no support. That personally hurts all Latin American governments. If the migrant issue couldn't unite them, then the Israel-Palestine issue is even more divisive and alien to them and their voters."

- US factor and internal contradictions

The Israel question has become a proxy for deeper ideological divides and foreign policy tensions within Latin America. For some governments, denouncing Israel serves as both a moral and political signal — a reaffirmation of independence from Washington's orbit. For others, it risks straining crucial economic and security ties with the US.

Even within countries, the issue exposes fault lines. In Colombia, Petro's stance has galvanized his left-wing base but drawn criticism from business elites and political opponents. In Brazil and Mexico, the Gaza war has fueled public outrage but produced little concrete policy change.

Meanwhile, right-wing governments in Argentina and Paraguay have used their pro-Israel positions to strengthen relations with the US and differentiate themselves from the regional left.

- What lies ahead

Despite the symbolic unity of condemnation, Latin America has not formed a collective front. There are no regional sanctions, coordinated diplomatic boycotts, or joint statements beyond those issued in multilateral forums like CELAC or the UN.

According to Guzman, Petro's actions are tied to his post-presidency legacy but do not define his domestic political success.

Looking ahead, Guzman expects positions to largely remain unchanged, especially as many countries in the region approach elections. He believes that even if the war were to stop, Israel has already "done serious damage to the multilateral and global order," and he does not see many Latin American states being willing to change their position in the future.