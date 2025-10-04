Israel subjected Gaza aid flotilla passengers to ‘barbaric’ treatment - detained journalist

Italian journalist Lorenzo Agostino said on Saturday that he felt "in a really barbaric place" while being illegally detained by Israel in international waters after this week's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels bound for Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu after arriving in Istanbul on a special flight, Agostino said he and fellow passengers were kidnapped and subjected to "humiliating" conditions.

"Then they took us to land, and once on land, they behaved like a terrorist group. We were, I mean, people were kicked. We were left without fresh water for over two days. Overall, they took every opportunity to humiliate any of us," he said.

He specifically cited the treatment of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was on board the same flotilla. "Greta Thunberg, a brave woman, is only 22 years old. She was humiliated and wrapped in an Israeli flag and exhibited like a trophy," he said.

"I had the feeling of being in a really barbaric place and I really hoped that this barbarism might be over soon," he added.

Agostino described the arrival at Ashdod port as hostile, noting the presence of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "Ben-Gvir was outside the arrival place at Ashdod port when we arrived. And he was sort of like making sure that we were treated like terrorists because he thought we were terrorists," he said.

"So I was lucky enough to get out just while Ben-Givir was coming," Agostino added.

He said they were subjected to blindfolding, tight handcuffs, inadequate clothing, and freezing temperatures in a high air-conditioned van for hours.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, approached Gaza waters on the evening of Oct. 1.

The Israeli army attacked the flotilla, illegally seizing dozens of boats and ships and detaining hundreds of their passengers.