News World Thousands call for sanctions on Israel during Dublin rally

Thousands call for sanctions on Israel during Dublin rally

Irish protesters took to the streets to commemorate two years of Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, and urged the government to impose sanctions on Israel.

DPA WORLD Published October 04,2025 Subscribe

Organizers said the protest marks "two years of genocide in Gaza" and called on the Irish government to sanction Israel.



It is the 17th such demonstration convened by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), which has seen tens of thousands of people gather in the streets of the Irish capital over the last two years.



Saturday's march was held between the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square and was due to terminate at Leinster House, the seat of the Irish Parliament, for a series of speeches.



The rally, which began shortly after a Storm Amy-related weather warning lapsed, was also set to feature musical performances.



Participants including left-wing political groups and trade unions held banners and waved Palestinian flags.



The protest came after 16 Irish citizens were among hundreds detained by Israel after it intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, a fotilla, which was carrying aid to Gaza.



Speaking ahead of the protest, IPSC chairwoman Zoe Lawlor said there had been a "savage food and aid blockade for months" into Gaza, while local health officials reported 66,000 deaths in the enclave.



She also criticized the Irish government including Deputy Premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris.



Lawlor said: "Between 50 and 100 people are still being killed every day – and more than 100 more Palestinians were murdered over the past 24 hours.



"We have also seen the illegal interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters and the detention of hundreds of activists, including many Irish citizens, trying to deliver aid to Gaza.



"The response of Western powers has been to keep sending guns, bombs and tech to murder Palestinians.



"Sadly, Ireland is little different. Simon Harris has called Israel's actions 'genocide', 'unconscionable' and 'unacceptable' — yet the Irish government is barely lifting a finger to end Ireland's deep complicity in this genocide."



The IPSC is also calling on the Irish government to enact an Occupied Territories Bill which would ban both trade and services with illegal Israeli settlements.



Earlier, protesters called for the GAA to end its sponsorship arrangement with Allianz.



While the GAA held a special congress at Croke Park, around 50 people took part in a demonstration outside the Hogan Stand entrance.



Dubs for Palestine and Gaels against Genocide in Gaza said the GAA hierarchy had received correspondence asking the organization to end Allianz's long-term sponsorship of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.



The groups say the German insurance firm had ties to companies that were enabling Israel's war in Gaza.



They criticized the GAA for a lack of response to their concerns and also expressed disappointment that the matter was not up for a vote at the special congress.



The GAA was accused of the selling of Irish culture and heritage as the recent hosting of an NFL game at Croke Park was also criticized.



Allianz and the GAA have been contacted for comment.









