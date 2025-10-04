News World More protests in Rome against Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla

Solidarity protests with the Gaza aid flotilla halted by Israel continued in Italy on Saturday, drawing large crowds to a new demonstration in Rome.

The organizers spoke of several hundred thousand participants, but there are no official figures from the authorities.



Since the Israeli Navy stopped the Gaza flotilla, there have been protests in Italy on an almost daily basis.



People carrying banners and Palestinian flags took part in a march from Porta San Paolo to Porta San Giovanni, passing by the Colosseum. They shouted 'Free Palestine' and other slogans.



On Friday, trade unions called for a general strike in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest aid flotilla for Gaza to date.



Nationwide demonstrations attracted more than 2 million people, according to organizers.



The Israeli Navy intercepted the flotilla with more than 400 crew members from dozens of countries, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and took them into custody.



According to the activists, they wanted to bring aid supplies to Gaza. Israel had offered to bring the aid supplies ashore via harbours outside Gaza and from there to the Palestinian coastal area. Activists rejected this, saying they believe Israel's Gaza blockade is illegal under international law.

















