Pakistan warns next conflict with India might lead to 'cataclysmic devastation'

Pakistan's military on Saturday expressed concerns over Indian leadership's "provocative" statements, warning that the next conflict between the nuclear rivals could lead to "cataclysmic devastation."

The statement came a day after Indian army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi warned Islamabad that forces will not show restraint next time, and that it must stop "supporting" terrorism if it wants to retain its place on world map.

Earlier, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said any misadventure by Pakistan in the Sir Creek sector would be met with a "strong and decisive" response that could "change both history and geography."

Sir Creek is a disputed 96-km-long tidal estuary between India's Gujarat and Pakistan's Sindh province.

"We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment," the Pakistan army's military wing said in a statement.

"In the face of highly provocative statements ... we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint," the statement added.

The readout said, Pakistan had the capability and resolve to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy's territory.

"This time we shall shatter the myth of geographic immunity, hitting the farthest reaches of the Indian territory."

Four-day fighting between India and Pakistan this May was triggered by the April 22 attack at Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi blamed the attack on Islamabad, which denied responsibility and called for a neutral investigation. But India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting sites in Pakistan, then responded with Operation Bunyanun Marsoos.

After an exchange of aerial attacks for four days, US President Donald Trump announced a truce on May 10.