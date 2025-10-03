US Senate top Democrat blames Trump for government shutdown

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday blamed President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for the ongoing government shutdown.

"It's day three of the Trump shutdown, and the government remains closed because Donald Trump and Republicans insist on raising Americans' health care premiums and kicking millions off their insurance.

"Sending premiums skyrocketing, as Republicans insist, is fundamentally unsustainable," Schumer said on the Senate floor as the federal government remains shuttered for a third day.

The federal government officially entered a shutdown at midnight Wednesday after lawmakers failed to break a deadlock on funding legislation. Senate Democrats again blocked a House-passed stopgap funding bill on Wednesday that would reopen the government until Nov. 21.

Democrats remain ready and willing to work with the other side, Schumer said.

"We're ready to work on a path forward to lower health care costs for the American people and fund the federal government," he added.