Majority of Germans support EU sanctions on Israel to stop genocide in Gaza

A majority of Germans support the EU imposing sanctions on Israel over its brutal military offensive in Gaza, according to a new poll by public broadcaster ARD.

The representative survey found that 55% of Germans now demand that their government back the European Commission's proposal to suspend trade and customs agreements with Israel.

Just 27% of respondents opposed the potential sanctions, which EU leaders are expected to discuss later this month as a means to pressure the Netanyahu government.

The survey also revealed that a majority of Germans support recognizing Palestine as an independent state, despite Berlin's current reluctance to do so. According to the findings, 55% of Germans favor formal recognition of Palestine, while only 20% oppose it.

A growing divide has emerged between German public opinion and government policy in recent months, following reports from UN agencies and international NGOs that have documented war crimes and genocide committed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

According to the survey, the percentage of Germans who believe Israel's military response "goes too far" has increased significantly, from nearly 40% in November 2023 to 63% this month.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, despite being a strong supporter of Israel, has recently intensified his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza amid mounting domestic and international pressure.

However, despite this shift in tone, he has so far refused to join other European countries in calling for the suspension of trade deals with Israel or imposing sanctions against far-right Israeli ministers.

Last month, the German government found itself diplomatically isolated when its close allies—France, the UK, and several other European partners, including Belgium, Portugal, and Malta—announced their recognition of Palestinian statehood, while Berlin maintained its opposition to such recognition.