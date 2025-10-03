In phone call, Erdoğan tells Trump Israel must stop attacks for success of Mideast peace initiative

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday that Türkiye welcomed efforts to reach peace in the region, but that Israel must stop its attacks for efforts to be successful, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdoğan and Trump met at the White House last month for the first time in six years, for a meeting that the Turkish leader said helped the NATO allies make "meaningful progress" on a range of issues.

In a statement, the presidency said the two had discussed bilateral ties in the call requested by the U.S. side, adding that Erdoğan stressed the importance of taking steps to boost their cooperation, namely in the defence industry.

Erdoğan also said that their meeting had strengthened ties, it added.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza, the presidency said, adding that Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye was working hard to achieve regional peace and welcomed initiatives aimed at that goal.

"Erdoğan emphasised that Türkiye had increased its diplomatic contacts for peace, that it would continue to support (Trump's) vision for global peace, and that Israel stopping its attacks is important for the success of initiatives aimed at achieving peace in the region," it said.

Türkiye, which has called Israel's attacks on Gaza a genocide and halted all trade with Israel, has voiced support for Trump's latest plan to end the war in Gaza.











