HAMAS AGREES TO RELEASE ISRAELI HOSTAGES, HAND OVER GAZA ADMINISTRATION UNDER TRUMPS CEASEFIRE PLAN

In a significant development, Hamas has announced its approval of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza, paving the way for the release of all Israeli captives and the transfer of Gaza's administration to a Palestinian technocratic authority.

According to a statement released by Hamas, the group "appreciates the efforts of Arab, Islamic, and international parties, as well as those of US President Donald Trump" in pushing forward the ceasefire plan.

Hamas reiterated its commitment to handing over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body comprising independent technocrats, marking a crucial step towards stabilizing the region.

The group also expressed its readiness to engage in immediate negotiations with mediators to discuss the details of the plan, following which it delivered its response to Trump's proposal, requesting clarifications on certain clauses, according to a Palestinian source who spoke to Anadolu.

A key aspect of Hamas' agreement is its commitment to releasing all Israeli hostages, whether alive or in the form of bodies, under the terms of Trump's Gaza proposal.







