Zelensky urges EU to open membership talks cluster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged the EU to open the "Fundamentals" cluster of accession negotiations, stressing that Kyiv had completed its internal screening process for EU legislation faster than any previous candidate.

"We did it well. We are fully ready to open Cluster 1 in the EU membership talks-the 'Fundamentals' cluster. We need real progress on this," Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that he had informed the European Council participants.

He emphasized that Ukraine's push was not only about his country, but also about Moldova, which "has once again clearly proven its European choice," and the Western Balkan states, which he said also deserve to join the EU.

"Europe has to keep its promises-just as candidate countries do their part," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is counting on concrete results.

Ukraine officially opened accession talks with the EU in June, after being granted candidate status in 2022 amid Russia's war. Moldova is also a candidate country, while several Western Balkan states remain in different stages of the enlargement process.