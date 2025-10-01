Germany approves arms exports to Israel again

The German government has again approved arms deliveries to Israel following the partial ban over Tel Aviv's genocidal war in Gaza, media reports said Wednesday.

The value of the arms exports was at least €2.46 million ($2.89 million), said the Ministry of Economics in response to a parliamentary inquiry by the opposition Left Party.

The government claimed that these approvals are exclusively for "other military equipment" and not "war weapons," and that they represented a fraction of the previously approved exports. The green light for the arms export permits was granted between Sept. 13 and 22.

Meanwhile, Left Party lawmaker Lea Reisner strongly criticized the government for issuing export licenses again.

"The German government is misleading the public with an alleged delivery freeze while continuing to approve millions of dollars' worth of military equipment for Israel," the military expert said.

"This 'freeze' is pure eyewash and can be revoked at will at any time," Reisner added.

On Aug. 8, Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued an order prohibiting the delivery of military equipment capable of being used in the Gaza conflict to Israel for the time being. This was in response to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Germany has seen widespread protests in recent weeks over Berlin's military support for Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

More than 100,000 people rallied Saturday in Berlin, calling for "an end to all military cooperation with Israel."















































