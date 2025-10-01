6.9-magnitude earthquake leaves over 60 dead in Philippines

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the Cebu region of the Philippines, leaving at least 61 people dead and more than 140 injured, local media reported Wednesday.

The quake, which struck at 9.59 pm (1359GMT) Tuesday, was centered 21 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Bogo City at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers (3 miles), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), according to the Inquirer.

The US Geological Survey initially recorded the quake at magnitude 7.0 before revising it downward.

Local authorities said that 27 people were killed in Bogo City, while the remaining deaths were reported from San Remigio and other towns close to the epicenter.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, however, said there was no significant tsunami threat.

Rescue and search teams have already arrived in the affected areas while aftershocks are continuing in the region.

Authorities fear the death toll could rise further.

The quake also caused a sports complex to collapse in northern Cebu during a basketball game, where several people were reported dead and injured.

The St. Peter and Paul Church on Bantayan Island was also reported to have collapsed during the quake.

A fast-food chain building also partially collapsed in Bogo in the Cebu region.

Classes at schools were suspended for Wednesday in several parts of Cebu, including Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, Minglanilla, Consolacion and Liloan.