Turkic States Organization to hold 12th Summit in Azerbaijan

The OTS announced that the summit, themed "Regional Peace and Security," will bring together leaders and high-level delegations from OTS member and observer states.

The participants at the October 7 summit are expected to discuss regional and global developments and sign documents aimed at strengthening cooperation and increasing peace and prosperity across the Turkic world.

Foreign ministers of the OTS will also meet prior to the Heads of State Summit. The summit in the historic Azerbaijani city of Gabala is expected to reinforce the friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity among the Turkic states and reflect a shared vision.