Magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolts Philippines: US Geological Survey

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit the Philippines at 1359GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), was initially determined to be in the northern Cebu region.

The German Research Center for Geosciences determined the magnitude of the quake as 6.7.

According to local Rappler news, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that damage and aftershocks are expected.

At the time of writing this report, there had been no reports of casualties or damage.