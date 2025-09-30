Kyrgyz president signs decree on holding early parliamentary vote

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday signed a decree on holding an early parliamentary election on Nov. 30.

A statement by the presidency confirmed the signing of the decree by Japarov, noting that the document called on the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda to organize the vote.

It also called on the Cabinet to allocate the necessary financial resources to hold the vote in accordance with the costs estimated by the electoral body.

On Sept. 25, Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted to dissolve itself, citing the short period between the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Supreme Council speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu had said the parliamentary vote will be held on Nov. 30 if all procedures are followed.

The Central Asian nation was originally due to hold the election in November 2026. A presidential vote, meanwhile, is scheduled for January 2027.































































