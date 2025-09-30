Italy evacuates more children from Gaza for medical treatment

Italy has evacuated another group of sick and wounded children from the Gaza Strip along with their families, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry confirmed that 15 children in need of urgent medical care, accompanied by their relatives, arrived in Ciampino, Lecce, and Verona aboard three Italian Air Force C-130J aircraft.

They are now set to receive treatment in Italian hospitals.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy stands on the "front line" in supporting those suffering from the war in Gaza, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

He also addressed the Global Sumud Flotilla, which continues its journey toward Gaza carrying food supplies. "I hope nothing happens. I spoke with the Israeli foreign minister and stressed that no violence must be used against Italians or anyone else. I reminded him that there are Italian parliamentarians aboard," Tajani said.

He stressed Italy's readiness to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza. "They still have time to change their minds and deliver the supplies elsewhere in the Mediterranean. If they are stopped or detained, we will help them and ensure they return to Italy as soon as possible," he added.

With the latest evacuation flights, the total number of sick and wounded Palestinian children brought to Italy for treatment rose to 196. Including family members, the overall number of evacuees reached 650, according to the ministry.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.





