India welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace plan

India welcomed on Tuesday the announcement of a new plan by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza war, hoping "all concerned will come together" and "support this effort to end conflict and secure peace."

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the US-based social media company, X.

He said it provides "a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he wrote.

Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan Monday during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.





