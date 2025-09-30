Global air passenger demand grows 4.6% in August

A passenger walks with a suitcase and a Berlin souvenir bag at Terminal 1 of Berlin Brandenburg BER Airport Willy-Brandt in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on September 20, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Total air passenger demand around the globe was up 4.6% in August on a yearly basis, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

Total air capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, expanded by 4.5% over the same period.

The load factor was at 86% in August, up 0.1 percentage point versus the same month last year and a record high for the month.

The international passenger demand rose 6.6% in August, and domestic demand was up 1.5% on a yearly basis.

IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said: "Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the global growth trend shows no signs of abating, as October schedules are showing airlines planning 3.4% more capacity."

He added that airlines are doing their best to meet travel demand by maximizing efficiency, making it even more critical for the aerospace manufacturing sector to sort out its supply chain challenges.



AIR CARGO DEMAND



The IATA also said, in a separate press release on Tuesday, that total air cargo demand rose 4.1% year-on-year in August, marking the sixth consecutive monthly rise.

Air cargo capacity, measured in available cargo ton-kilometers, expanded by 3.7%.

Walsh said that the cargo volumes continue to grow even as global trade patterns change.

"Air cargo has benefited from a shift from sea for some high-value goods as shippers try to minimize the risk of tariff changes. And growth patterns indicate some being diverted away from North America, fueling stronger growth for the Europe-Asia, Within Asia, Africa-Asia, and Middle East-Asia trade lanes," he said.

Walsh added that this adaptability is crucial as shippers navigate the evolving landscape of US tariff policy.