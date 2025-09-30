Australia welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Australia welcomed on Tuesday the announcement of a new plan by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza war.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country supports the plan to end the conflict, ABC News reported.

"Australia urges all parties to engage seriously with the plan, and to work to bring its vision into reality without delay," said Albanese.

Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan Monday during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.