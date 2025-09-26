Netanyahu says Palestinian state would be 'national suicide' for Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Friday in an angry UN address to block a Palestinian state, accusing European leaders of pushing his country into "national suicide" and rewarding Hamas.

Netanyahu, in a defiant speech he said was partially broadcast on Israeli military loudspeakers in Gaza, vowed to "finish the job" against Hamas even as President Donald Trump said he thought he had sealed a deal on a ceasefire.

Days after France, Britain and other Western powers recognized a state of Palestine, Netanyahu said that they had sent "a very clear message that murdering Jews pays off."

"Israel will not allow you to shove a Palestinian state down our throats," Netanyahu said.

"We will not commit national suicide because you don't have the guts to face down the hostile media and antisemitic mobs demanding Israel's blood," he said.

Hamas carried out the worst-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, triggering a relentless Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas is a rival of Hamas and condemned the attack as well as antisemitism in his own address Thursday, which he delivered virtually after the United States refused him a visa.

Netanyahu -- who has opposed a Palestinian state for decades -- mocked Western support for Abbas and called the Palestinian Authority "corrupt to the core."

But Netanyahu notably did not touch on the issue of annexing the West Bank, which some members of his cabinet have threatened as a way to kill any prospect of a real Palestinian state.

Trump, normally a staunch ally of Netanyahu, has warned against annexation as he pitches a peace plan on Gaza that would include the disarmament of Hamas.

Netanyahu went out of his way to praise Trump, whom he will meet Monday in Washington.

Trump said Friday just after Netanyahu spoke, "I think we have a deal."

- Protests and circuitous route -

With Netanyahu facing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over war crime allegations, including using starvation as a weapon, the Israeli prime minister took an unusual route to New York that included flying over the narrow Strait of Gibraltar.

As he walked up to the General Assembly rostrum, a number of delegations immediately walked out -- meaning they had come just to leave, as Netanyahu was the day's first speaker.

Protesters marched nearby in Times Square calling for the arrest of Netanyahu.

"War criminals don't deserve any peace of mind. They don't deserve any sleep," said Andrea Mirez, a young woman who kept up an overnight noisy protest outside Netanyahu's hotel.

Netanyahu in his address aggressively challenged allegations that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, noting that Israel has repeatedly sent leaflets warning the civilian population to leave.

Humanitarian law also considers forced displacement to be a war crime. Nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip has been displaced during the war.

The October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas killed 1,219 people, also mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally from Israeli official figures, in the deadliest day in the country's history.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 65,500 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.





