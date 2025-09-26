MANY COUNTRY REPRESENTATIVES WALK OUT AS ISRAELS WAR-CRIMINAL PM NETANYAHU BEGINS UNGA SPEECH

Delegates leave the General Assembly Hall during Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu's speech during the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly [EPA]

During the session of the United Nations General Assembly, many country representatives walked out as the Prime Minister of genocidal Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, began his speech. While Netanyahu spoke to an empty hall, pro-Palestine protests were also held outside.

Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, which has caused a humanitarian catastrophe due to its attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, and its obstruction of humanitarian aid, faced backlash at the UN General Assembly.

As Netanyahu entered the hall to address the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, a large number of country representatives began to leave, and the hall was visibly emptied. Some protesters at the building's entrance also confronted the country delegations entering, asking, "Why are you going to listen to Netanyahu?"

Facing international pressure for continuing what amounts to a genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Prime Minister was unable to start his speech for some time due to the protests, and murmurs were heard rising from the hall during his address.

While Netanyahu was speaking, the Iranian delegation also left the hall, placing photos of civilians killed in Israeli attacks on Iran on their desks.

In his speech, Netanyahu pointed to Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, arguing that Iran poses a threat to the entire world and that its attacks against Iran were legitimate.

Netanyahu threatened not to allow Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacity and called on the UN Security Council to re-implement sanctions on Iran.

Netanyahu stated he believed an agreement could be reached regarding the negotiations for a security arrangement with Syria, and he called on Lebanon—which Israel attacks almost every day despite the ceasefire—to begin peace negotiations.

Netanyahu defended the attacks they conducted on Gaza, claiming they were "not committing genocide" in the region where over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Netanyahu, who ordered the Israeli army to broadcast his UN speech to Palestinians via loudspeakers installed in Gaza, suggested that Israeli hostages in Gaza could hear him through these loudspeakers. However, reports coming out of Gaza refuted Netanyahu's claim that his words were being transmitted to the mobile phones of the people of Gaza.









