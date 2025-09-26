'War crime upon war crime' in Gaza, West Bank: UN human rights chief

 Contact Us
On Friday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described inhumane conditions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank as "utterly appalling." "War crime upon war crime, crime against humanity upon crime against humanity," Turk said in a statement.

Published September 26,2025
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday described the situation in the Gaza Strip and in the occupied West Bank as "absolutely horrific."

"If you look at all the statements I've made ... I speak about Gaza almost every week," Turk told the Council on Foreign Relations meeting when responding to a question about neglect of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there.

"War crime upon war crime, crime against humanity upon crime against humanity," Turk said.

He reiterated that the international community must focus on immediate steps to halt the suffering, including an urgent ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"The solution is clear: We need a ceasefire. We need the release of all hostages, and I believe we need a path for peace," he added.

Turk also dismissed the idea that his office was neglecting the Israel-Palestine situation in favor of other global crises, pointing to the extensive documentation and public reporting efforts his office continues to carry out.

"We discuss other situations not because of oblivion -- we are very much on record," he added.