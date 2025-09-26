News World China warns of further bloodshed as world order disrupted

Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned against inaction on threats to world peace in a Friday speech to the UN General Assembly.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned against inaction in the face of threats to world peace in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday.



The world has entered a new phase of turbulence in which unilateralism and the Cold War mentality are resurgent, Li said in New York. The once effective international system is increasingly disrupted, bringing humanity "once again to a crossroads," he said.



Li called for disputes to be resolved through dialogue and spoke out against further confrontations. If the "era of the law of the jungle" were to return and the "weak become prey to the strong," humanity would experience even more bloodshed, he warned.



Li highlighted what he said was China's commitment to peace talks in Ukraine and the Middle East.



Beijing has never condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and is considered an important supporter of Moscow on the international stage because of its stance on the conflict.



In the Middle East, China is calling for a two-state solution.







