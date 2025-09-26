Global Sumud Flotilla set to sail from Greek island

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Friday it is preparing to depart from the coast of the Greek island of Crete on its final leg toward Gaza.

However, the flotilla also acknowledged a "major setback" after one of its lead vessels suffered a mechanical failure.

"Nonetheless, the participants on board remain undeterred and committed to the mission," it said in a social media statement. "Each has been reallocated, bringing their sailing expertise, communications skills, and diplomatic coordination to the new vessels-large and small-that will carry them to the shores of Gaza.

"The flotilla's operational center remains intact," it added.

Hassan Masoud, an on-board Al Jazeera correspondent, said six more Greek vessels are expected to join the flotilla on its journey.

On Thursday night, organizers said they expect to reach Gaza within five to eight days.

Thiago Avila, one of the organizers, said Crete was the last "safe port" and gave participants the option of moving to the land crew. However, as the organization reported on social media, not a single participant chose to leave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month to break Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the Gaza Strip.

A Spanish Navy warship departed early Friday from the port of Cartagena to provide support for the flotilla following recent drone attacks on the vessels, local media reported.

Madrid's move follows Italy's decision to dispatch a frigate to protect its nationals participating in the mission, which includes ships from countries such as Italy, Greece and Tunisia.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where over 65,500 people have been killed since October 2023.