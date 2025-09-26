Germany ‘no longer living in peace,’ Merz says

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday warned that Germany faces an unprecedented security situation due to hybrid threats, including cyberattacks and sabotage operations.

"We are not at war, but we are also no longer living in peace," Merz told business leaders at the Schwarz Ecosystem Summit in Berlin, describing what he sees as a new reality of hybrid threats facing the nation.

The Conservative leader outlined a series of hostile activities, without directly naming Russia but clearly implying Russian involvement.

"Drone overflights, espionage, the Tiergarten murder, and serious threats against public figures -- not just in Germany but across many European countries," Merz said, according to German news agency DPA. "We see acts of sabotage, attempts to disable data centers, and cyberattacks," he added, emphasizing that these threats are real.

Merz's remarks came amid heightened tensions across Europe. Several NATO allies, including Poland, Romania and Estonia, reported airspace violations or drone disruptions this month, some of which NATO officials confirmed were of Russian origin.

Moscow has denied any violations in Estonia, claimed the incident in Poland was unintentional, and dismissed the Romanian accusations as a Ukrainian provocation.