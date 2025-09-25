Merz: NATO to take all measures to deter Russia’s airspace violations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged on Thursday that NATO allies will take all necessary measures to counter Russia's suspected airspace violations and espionage activities.

In a press conference held in the central German city of Weimar, Merz accused Russia of conducting systematic NATO airspace violations, provocative overflights, drone incursions, and espionage activities targeting alliance members.

"We will not allow these violations to continue, and we will take all necessary measures to effectively deter these airspace violations and attacks by the Russian army," Merz said, adding that he was in constant contact with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius regarding the matter.

"Over the weekend, I asked our defense minister to coordinate with our NATO allies -- specifically his counterparts in Poland, France, and the UK -- on how we should respond to these. NATO's statements from yesterday and the day before were absolutely appropriate," he said, referring to remarks made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

In remarks following a North Atlantic Council meeting on Tuesday, Rutte firmly condemned Russia's recent actions, calling them dangerous escalations that risk miscalculation and endanger lives. "We do not want to see a continuation of this dangerous pattern by Russia-intentional or not. But we stand ready and willing to continue to defend every inch of allied territory," he said.



















































































