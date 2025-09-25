Gulf Cooperation Council chief says partnership with US ‘strategic necessity’ to ensure security

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (REUTERS Photo)

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said Wednesday that the partnership between GCC states and the US is a "strategic necessity" that ensures security.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the GCC foreign ministers with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In his speech, Albudaiwi stressed that the partnership with Washington remains "a strategic necessity" that guarantees security for everyone.

He also reiterated the Gulf bloc's condemnation of the Sept. 9 Israeli attack on the Qatari capital Doha, emphasizing that "any aggression against a Gulf state is an aggression against all GCC countries."

The Israeli attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer and drew widespread Arab and international condemnation, with calls for Israel to be held accountable.

Albudaiwi stressed the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, where more than 65,400 Palestinians have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault since October 2023.

The GCC chief also affirmed the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that Syria's security and stability are a fundamental pillar of regional stability.

GCC-UK MEETING



Meanwhile, the GCC and the UK affirmed support for all efforts to end the war in Gaza and achieve a just and sustainable settlement of the Palestinian issue through the implementation of the two-state solution.

This came in a joint statement following a meeting of the GCC foreign ministers and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, working to resolve conflicts and address instability, and praised GCC efforts to end regional conflicts through mediation, dialogue, and strengthening mutual understanding.

They welcomed Bahrain's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

According to the statement, the GCC and UK agreed to continue working closely together "to pursue peace in unstable and conflict-afflicted regions."

They also condemned the Sept. 9 Israeli attack on Doha and expressed full support for Qatar's "vital role" in mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, alongside Egypt and the US.

The statement also affirmed support for international coalition efforts to implement the two-state solution, and praised the success of its recent high-level international conference.

The ministers stressed that Israel must halt its attacks on Syria and its violations of its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, warning that these assaults undermine the Syrian government's efforts to preserve security and stability.

On Iran's nuclear issue, the ministers agreed that a diplomatic solution is essential, and stressed that "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."