Zelensky, presidents of Iran and Syria, to speak at UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to give a speech on Wednesday, the second day of the General Debate of the United Nations Security Council.



Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa are also on the schedule of the meeting, which will start at 9 am (1300 GMT) at the UN's New York headquarters.



Additionally, the UN Security Council plans to address the topic of artificial intelligence.



The debate is scheduled to continue until Monday, with a break on Sunday. A total of around 150 heads of state and government as well as other national representatives are expected to deliver speeches at the event.



The Middle East conflict, Russia's war against Ukraine, the UN's challenging financial situation and the global political role of the United States are the key topics. Germany is being represented by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU).



