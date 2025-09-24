Uzbek, US presidents set priorities to expand strategic partnership

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and US President Donald Trump held talks Tuesday on strengthening the strategic partnership and outlining priority areas for cooperation.

The leaders discussed regional and global issues at UN headquarters in New York on the sidelines of the 80th General Assembly session, focusing as well as the implementation of agreements reached during a Sept. 5 call.

Mirziyoyev congratulated Trump on his achievements in domestic and foreign policy, noting his role in resolving international conflicts. The meeting was described as open and constructive.

Trump voiced strong support for Uzbekistan's reforms to modernize the economy and improve living standards.

Both sides welcomed the growing pace of political dialogue and business ties, highlighting that a series of agreements signed during Mirziyoyev's meetings with more than 50 major US companies and banks will generate tens of thousands of jobs in both countries.

The contracts cover civil aviation, mining, strategic minerals, finance, innovation, chemistry and energy.

Mirziyoyev also invited Trump to visit Tashkent.





