Turkish President Erdogan’s famous quote displayed in New York

A photo of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alongside his quote "The World Is Bigger Than Five" was featured on central streets and avenues in New York City.

It's a motto Erdogan has long repeated as he calls for a change in the UN system.

For years, the UN Security Council has faced claims that its five veto-wielding members-the US, the UK, France, Russia and China -- command disproportionate influence.

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated his call for a change at the world body.

"I sincerely believe that our collective responsibility is to take the steps that will return the UN to its founding spirit in its 80th year.

"We will continue to say 'The World Is Bigger Than Five!' until a system is established where the just, not the powerful, prevail," he said.

His quote "A Fairer World Is Possible" was also displayed on LED screens in Times Square.